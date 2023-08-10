Ousted hockey veteran Rani Rampal clears air on retirement rumours, bags new role as U-17 coach

Veteran Indian hockey player Rani Rampal, alongside former Men’s Team captain Sardar Singh, on Thursday, got enrolled as coach of India’s soon-to-be-formed Under-17 sides, Hockey India announced. Upon becoming the coach, former Women’s Team captain Rani cleared the air around her retirement rumours, saying she isn’t going anywhere as she continues in her earlier role as a national team player.

Hockey India, in their social media post, wrote,

Hockey India today announced a special coaching camp and international matches for the Indian Sub-Junior Men’s and Women’s Team. The camp will see former Indian Hockey Captain Sardar Singh and former India Women's Captain Rani taking up the mentorship and Coach's role.

The Sub-Junior Men and Women camp will commence from 21st August 2023 at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela.

These are truly exciting times to be a Hockey player.

Meanwhile, Rani, under whom the Indian Women’s Hockey Team created history by qualifying for the Rio Olympics in 2016 and Tokyo 2020, is nowhere near contention now. The veteran star last appeared for the Indian Team earlier this year in January.

Commenting on her unexplained and sudden exclusion from the team, Rani said whatever happened to her in the past two years was wrong, adding despite being the top-scorer at the National Games, she didn’t get picked and left it to the Chief Selector and the Coach to answer for this.

“Whatever happened with me in the last two years wasn’t right. I came back from an injury, was the top scorer at the National Games but wasn’t picked. The best person who can answer this is the Chief Coach or the selectors because I don’t know the answer,” Rani Rampal said, as quoted by The Indian Express.

Upon being asked if getting a new role is any indication of her career coming to an end, Rani said,

“I am not retiring since I know I still have more to give to the sport as a player. I have this thing in me to not give up. If I had to, I’d have given up after the Olympics. I accepted this since is a short-term programme that could be converted into a long-term project. Initially, it’s a 45-day camp,” she added.

While Sardar (among the selectors) remained tight-lipped on the matter, saying he wasn’t present in the meeting when this decision was taken, legendary Indian hockey star and Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey came up saying he has spoken with both coach and the selector regarding Rani’s exclusion from the team.

“We can understand Rani isn’t in the team, and we have asked the coach and selector why such a player isn’t included. When a team is selected, the president and secretary don’t interfere, it’s the responsibility of the selectors and coach. I have spoken to Rani, who was very upset. We can’t share all the details, but after talking to her, we proposed to her the offer to become a coach,” Tirkey said.