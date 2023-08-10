Optimistic Prasidh Krishna admits being restless during injury phase, remains hopeful of India call for CWC'23

Indian seamer Prasidh Krishna has regained complete fitness and is ready to play his part in the three-match Ireland T20Is, starting on August 18 in Dublin. The right-arm pacer, who, alongside Jasprit Bumrah, missed all cricket action post-September last year, admits getting restless during his initial injury phase, but remains hopeful of breaking into the final 15 for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, starting October 5.

During Zimbabwe ODIs in August last year, Krishna suffered a spinal injury and remained out of competitive cricket since then.

Speaking in detail on how he dealt with the injury and the rehabilitation phase Krishna said, much like every pacer, he signed up for injuries and hard and long-working days, agreeing that all of this is part and parcel of the game.

Though he admitted getting restless over his unavailability for longer duration, the right-hand seamer added he remains optimistic.

"I'm not someone who gets excited or nervous about anything. I take it in a balanced way. As fast bowlers, you sign up for injuries, you sign up for hard-working days, you sign up for long days... all that is a part of our game. I mean, it's not easy when everybody is playing a lot of cricket. There's so much happening, and you're sitting at home not really being available for selection, but I was optimistic," Krishna told ESPNcricinfo.

So close, yet so far

Krishna revealed his road to recovery wasn’t smooth and pleasing and that there were moments when he realised he was far away from returning to the field.

"I was a little restless, of course, in the initial phase before the surgery, as to why it was taking so long, especially since I'd started bowling. There were days when I felt great and like 'Oh, I'm ready to play', but then after two more sessions, I'd realise I need a lot more of these and at the same intensity for the body to condition itself,” he added.

Krishna said his perception changed after he underwent the knife. He added taking one day at a time, and that’s what made him enjoy his training.

“If I have to look to play at the highest level, the intensity is going to be high. Once the surgery was done, I was prepared that it was going to take time. I changed the way I looked at things. I took it one day at a time. I was enjoying my training; I had a good time with my family. Great things happened. I was very optimistic and positive," Krishna added.

With BCCI’s selection committee set to announce squads for the Asia Cup and World Cup 2023, a fit-again Krishna hopes to make the cut.