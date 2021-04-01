Osaka governor says Olympic torch relay should be cancelled: Reports

Construction at two Tokyo 2020 venues is nearing completion eight months before the start of the Olympics, as preparations for the Games enter the final stretch on schedule. Photograph:( Reuters )
"The torch relay in Osaka city should be cancelled," the news agency quoted him as saying.
Osaka's governor Hirofumi Yoshimura on Thursday said that the Olympic torch relay in the city of Osaka should be cancelled due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, Japan's Kyodo News reported.
"We will ask people to refrain from going out for non-urgent matters," Kyodo quoted Yoshimura as telling reporters on Thursday regarding COVID-19 countermeasures.
Yoshimura, earlier, said that the surge in new COVI-19 cases in Osaka has raised concerns about a fresh wave of the infectious virus in the western Japanese metropolis. The fresh wave could be the worst one yet.
The region report 599 new cases on Wednesday. That was a jump from 432 on Tuesday and near the all-time high of 654 set on January 8.
The torch relay began last week in Fukushima and is being seen as the first major test of the Games in holding a large-scale event while implementing stringent health protocols. The relay is scheduled to through Osaka from April 13-14.
Around 10,000 runners will carry the torch through the country's 47 prefectures over 121 days.
(Inputs from Reuters)