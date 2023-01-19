One dead, over 60 injured in a horror stadium stampede in Iraq

A stampede near Jaza’a Al Nakhla Stadium in the southern Iraqi city of Basra ahead of a football match killed one, leaving over 60 injured, according to an AFP report.

The stampede took place hours ahead of the Gulf Cup final between Iraq and Oman. Thousands of supporters had gathered without tickets outside the stadium prior to the 7 PM kickoff (16000 GMT).

"There has been one death and dozens of slight injuries," a medic was quoted as saying by AFP.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs had reportedly urged the residents to avoid the area near the stadium until the situation is resolved.

Incidentally, this was the first time that Iraq had been granted the hosting duties for the Gulf Cup since 1979. The tournament was an opportunity for Iraq to show that it can be entrusted with the hosting duties as four decades of conflict have kept football away from the country.

Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Yemen and the United Arab Emirates were the eight participants in the tournament.

The stadium stampede in Iraq comes months after over 130 were killed in Indonesia at the Kanjuruhan stadium in one of the worst sporting disasters in modern history.

(This is a developing story. More updates to follow)