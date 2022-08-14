On this day in 1990: Legendary Sachin Tendulkar scored his maiden international ton against England

Sachin Tendulkar is often credited to have made India fall in love with cricket with his batting heroics during his playing days. One of the greatest batters of all time, Tendulkar made a mockery of some of the best bowling attacks in the world to notch up almost every record in international cricket.

The only man with 100 international centuries under his belt, Tendulkar scored his first ton against England today (August 14), in 1990. It was the start of a special era in Indian cricket as Tendulkar would go on to smash 99 more hundreds and do the unthinkable. He was the first to achieve the remarkable feat of 100 international tons and remains the only batter to do so.

His first century came during a Test match against England at Old Trafford in Manchester. After scoring 68 runs in India's first innings, the Master Blaster followed it up with a brilliant knock of 119 runs in the visitors' second innings to help them draw the Test and reach the triple-figure mark for the first time in international cricket.

Sachin was just 17 years and 112 days old at the time and became the third-youngest player to score a ton in international cricket. It took the batting legend eight Test matches to notch up his first century for India and there was no looking back from there as he went on to complete 100 tons in international cricket.

#OnThisDay in 1⃣9⃣9⃣0⃣



The legendary @sachin_rt scored his maiden international against England at the age of 17 and the rest is history #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/9QiynN8bcL — BCCI (@BCCI) August 14, 2022

Tendulkar made his debut for India in a Test match against arch-rivals Pakistan in November 1989 and was quick to establish his credentials as one of the most prodigious batting talents in the world at the time. He took little time to settle at the highest level and let his bat do the talking against the best bowlers in the world.

While he is the only batter with 100 international centuries to his name, Tendulkar is also the leading run-getter of all time in international cricket. He played 200 Tests, 463 ODIs and 1 T20I for India, amassing 15,921, 18,426 and 10 runs in the three formats respectively.