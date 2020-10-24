'On his way to GOAT status': MMA chief Dana White on UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov

MMA chief Dana White said that UFC star and lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov can take a step closer to becoming the greatest of all time (GOAT) in his class if he beats Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

The Russian fighter has a record of 28-0 win-loss record on the line as he faces American interim champion Gaethje on Saturday at Abu Dhabi's Yas Island.

"Khabib is looking down the barrel of not only being the greatest to ever do it in this division... if he beats Justin, he's the number one pound for pound fighter in the world, he's on his way to GOAT status," White told reporters.

"You have all the ingredients for a massive fight. You have a big superstar and a kid coming off an incredible win over a highly respected fighter and many people believe that Justin has the style to beat him.

"You think you know what these guys are going to do, but when they get in there anything is possible."

Gaethje scored a surprise knockout win over Tony Ferguson in May to claim the interim lightweight title at UFC 249. Ferguson had been slated to fight Nurmagomedov but the bout was cancelled due to travel restrictions imposed due to the pandemic.