/Somali referee Omar Artan 'proud' to officiate Super Cup after World Cup snub

Somali referee Omar Artan, who was denied a chance to officiate at the concluded World Cup after the US refused him entry to their country, is proud to take charge of the UEFA Super Cup between UCL winners Paris Saint-Germain and Europa League champions Aston Villa on Wednesday. Even before the 48-team tournament got underway in North America, the 34-year-old referee found himself in the media spotlight after being turned away upon arriving at Miami International Airport. What shocked everyone was that he was part of the referee panel that FIFA finalised for the World Cup, also co-hosted by Canada and Mexico.



"It was a very tough period," Artan said in an interview published on the UEFA website. "A lot of people have sympathy for me, because when someone has been working a lot of years and is supposed to do something, and then can't do it, it's very challenging."

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Per earlier reports, a US State Department official informed AFP that Artan was ‘associated with suspected members of terrorist organisations,’ therefore ‘making him ineligible for admission to the US.’ The referee, however, rejected all allegations amid widespread outrage in Somalia, where he was later welcomed as a hero on his return.



"It is unfortunate what happened to the referee from Somalia," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said at the time, adding: "We don't control everything."

In response, UEFA announced that Artan would referee the UEFA Super Cup.



"I was lucky, but I have worked very hard to be here, and I'm really proud," Artan told UEFA. "As you can imagine, I grew up in a difficult situation, but it didn't prevent me from pursuing my dreams."



Meanwhile, Artan is not just officiating in Europe but he is making history as the first non-European referee to take charge of the UEFA Super Cup.



"Having adventures, making memories and learning new things is always great," he added. "When we got this call, it was, for me and my family, really a very, very happy moment."