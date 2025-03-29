India's women's number one squash player Anahat Singh brushed aside Helen Tang of Hong Kong in the final to clinch the JSW Indian Open title here on Friday (March 28). This is the 17-year-old Anahat's sixth title on the bounce, and 11th in total, and she won it quite easily 3-0 (11-9, 11-5, 11-8). The win gave Anahat 300 ranking points.

In the women’s singles final, India’s teenage sensation Anahat Singh was in fine form against Helen Tang. The India No 1 had Helen fighting hard in the other corner during the first set, but Anahat did enough to clinch a 1-0 lead.

After that, the third seed Anahat began to dominate the Hong Kong international, and rattled off the next couple of sets in 13 minutes. Anahat, who did not let her opponent settle down at all during the course of the summit clash, eventually won the final in 24 minutes, with a scoreline of 3-0 (11-9, 11-5, 11-8). The win gives Anahat 300 ranking points, and it is her 11th career title.

In the men’s singles final, Abhay Singh had his task cut out against the Egyptian Kareem El Torkey. The two players kicked off the evening with some top-notch squash in the first set. Kareem clinched a tight first set after which he rattled off the next with relative ease.

After the breather, a determined Abhay bounced back to clinch the third set. The fourth set saw Kareem surge ahead to start with before, Abhay dug deep and almost won the set. However, Kareem showed nerves of steel, and edged out the Indian, to clinch the title. Kareem’s win also gives him 500 ranking points.

Final scores:

Women's Singles: [3] Anahat Singh (IND) beat Helen Tang (HKG) 3-0: 11-9, 11-5, 11-8

Men's Singles: Kareem El Torkey (EGY) beat [6] Abhay Singh (IND) 3-1: 12-10, 11-4, 7-11, 12-10