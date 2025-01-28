Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India is using all of its resources to secure the hosting rights for the 2036 Olympics. Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 38th National Games in Dehradun on Tuesday (Jan 28), PM Modi said hosting the Games in the country will boost the profile of Indian sports.

Advertisment

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has submitted a Letter of Intent to the Future Host Commission of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), formally expressing India's interest in hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2036.

"We are pushing for hosting rights of 2036 Olympics, it will take Indian sports to new heights," PM Modi said.

"Wherever Olympics happen, all sectors gain. It creates better facilities for athletes," he added.

Advertisment

Modi announced India's intention to host the 2036 Games during the 2023 International Olympic Committee Session. The IOA has filed an official expression of interest with the IOC.

"It is our endeavour to enhance your capabilities, and we are focussed on supporting you. We consider sports an essential aspect in the development of country," Modi said, while addressing the gathered athletes at the ceremony.

"It is a beautiful portrait of 'Ek Bharat, Sreshth Bharat'," Modi said, referring to the Games.

Advertisment

Also Read: IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: WATCH | Varun Chakravarthy takes five-wicket haul

Los Angeles is scheduled to host the 2028 Summer Olympics, and Brisbane, Australia, will host the 2032 Games.

Meanwhile, the 38th National Games began on Tuesday in Uttarakhand with a vibrant ceremony celebrating the state's religious heritage and biodiversity. Around 10,000 athletes will compete across 32 disciplines until February 14, with events held in seven cities, Dehradun being the main venue.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Games, attended by 25,000 spectators despite chilly weather, alongside Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and other dignitaries. PM Modi received traditional gifts and replicas of the mascot 'Mauli,' inspired by the state bird Monal. The Games coincide with Uttarakhand's 25th anniversary.

(With inputs from agencies)