Varun Chakravarthy picked a fifer against England in the 3rd T20I between India and England at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Tuesday (Jan 28). He becomes only the second Indian to pick up multiple five-wicket hauls in international T20s after Kuldeep Yadav.

Advertisment

Chakravarthy, who had already dismissed English skipper Jos Buttler for his first wicket of the day, doubled down on his tally as Dhruv Jurel held onto the catch offered by Smith, who was dismissed after adding 6 runs off 4 deliveries, before completing his three-fer with the removal of Overton for a golden duck as the spinner’s ripper breached the Englishman’s defences.

Also Read: Ranji Trophy 2025: ‘Young players felt motivated after training with Kohli’, says Delhi coach

Chakravarthy returned to haunt the Englishmen as he scalped Brydon Carse for 3 runs off 4 balls as Tilak Varma demonstrated safe hands to get rid of the all-rounder.

Advertisment

The crafty spinner completed his five-wicket haul shortly after as he castled Jofra Archer for a duck on the second delivery he faced.

See the video here: