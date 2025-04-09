The first-ever Olympic medal for compound archers will be awarded at the 2028 Olympic Games, following the International Olympic Committee’s announcement today that the compound mixed team event will be added to the archery programme in Los Angeles.

Advertisment

It marks an historic milestone for the sport and the global compound archery community. The compound mixed team competition joins the existing five recurve events – men’s and women’s individual, men’s and women’s team, and mixed team – on the programme, bringing the total number of archery medals available to six.

Also Read: Badminton Asia Championships: PV Sindhu advances; Prannoy, Lakshya knocked out in first round

It is the first time since archery’s reintroduction to the Olympic Games in 1972 that a new bowstyle is added to the competition. World Archery president Prof Dr Ugur Erdener, who was recently presented with the Olympic Order for exceptional service to international sport, cited archery’s growing popularity and successful Games in Paris as fundamental to the decision.

Advertisment

“This is a monumental step forward for the sport and for the millions of compound archers worldwide who have long sought Olympic recognition,” he said.

Watch the announcement video:

Advertisment

“My profound gratitude goes to the International Olympic Committee, not least IOC President Thomas Bach for his great interest in this important project, and the LA28 Organising Committee for their support throughout the process.”

“I am deeply proud of the work of the whole archery community, and our athletes, who have helped make this a reality, and I am so excited to witness what our first Olympic compound archers will achieve in Los Angeles.”

(With inputs from agencies)