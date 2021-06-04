Olympic 100m hurdles champ Brianna McNeal banned for 5 years for doping violation: AIU

Olympics 100m hurdles gold-medalist Brianna McNeal has been sentenced to a five-year ban by the Athletics Integrity Unit for tampering with the anti-doping testing process, as per the announcement on Friday.

The 29-year-old, however, will still be eligible to take part in US trials for the Tokyo Olympics which will be held later this month.

She has appealed against the ban which will be heard ahead of Tokyo 2020.

AIU said she had been banned for "tampering within the results management process".

This is her second doping violation after she missed the 2017 World Championships while serving a one-year ban for missing three drug tests.

Brianna defended herself on social media in February, this year.

"The system is pretty messed up if you ask me but that's another topic for another day," she said in an Instagram post.

She added: "As far as my situation goes, I am still me! Very clean, very honest and transparent.

"Once all of this blows over I will provide more details of what's actually going on."

