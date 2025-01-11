Nishant Dev, the Indian boxer who narrowly missed out on his maiden Olympic medal at the Paris Games 2024, has turned professional, with his debut bout scheduled for January 25 in Las Vegas. The 24-year-old Indian boxer took to his social media (Instagram handle) to announce his decision to turn professional, expressing his excitement for stepping into a new field and making India proud internationally.

Nishant has urged support from his countrymen upon switching professional.

“I’m very excited to be joining Matchroom Boxing and beginning my professional career in Las Vegas on January 25th,” Dev wrote on Instagram. “My goal is to become India’s first-ever world professional boxing champion, and I know I have a whole nation behind me to help me achieve this.”

Dev, the two-time national champion, is trained by former professional boxer Ronald Simms.

“I’m working hard every day with my trainer Ronald Simms. I know I have the right team behind me and the biggest promoter in the world to ensure that I reach the very top in the sport,” Dev added.

‘Enjoyed my time’

Reflecting on his career as an amateur boxer, Dev wrote he enjoyed competing at the highest level – the Olympics and winning a World Championship medal.

“I enjoyed my time as an amateur boxer and competed at the very highest level in the Olympics and winning a World Championship medal. But now, I’m ready for this new chapter in my career.

“The journey to the World Championship starts in Las Vegas on January 25th!” Dev added.

So close, yet so far

Nishant came close to winning his maiden medal at the Paris Summer Games 2024, but following a split-decision loss against Mexico's Marco Verde Alvarez in the 71kg category (on August 3), saw him missing it by a whisker.

Had he won that bout, he would have ensured another medal for India at the 2024 Olympic Games.

"I am feeling very bad. India has lost not only a bronze but a gold medal, and I was seeing myself getting such a gold medal because I had defeated the person with whom I had a fight before and I had defeated him in this fight too but the point of view of the judges was different and I was not at all happy with their decision," Nishant said in a chat with ANI after the Paris Games exit.

(With inputs from agencies)