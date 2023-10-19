ugc_banner

ODI World Cup: Virat offers Ravindra Jadeja apology for stealing POTM, 'I wanted to make a big contribution'

Pune, IndiaEdited By: Aditya PimpaleUpdated: Oct 19, 2023, 11:17 PM IST

ODI World Cup: Virat offers Ravindra Jadeja apology for stealing POTM, 'I wanted to make a big contribution' Photograph:(Twitter)

Virat Kohli has taken the ODI World Cup by storm as he led from the front for the Men in Blue to a famous seven-wicket win against Bangladesh on Thursday (Oct 19). An unbeaten 103 against Bangladesh for Virat saw Ravindra Jadeja’s performance eclipsed as he ended with two important wickets. Having been named Player of the Match (POTM), Virat opened up and offered Jadeja an apology for taking the award away.

Virat offers apology

"Well. Sorry for stealing it from Jaddu but I wanted to make a big contribution. I had a few fifties in World Cups but hadn't converted them into hundreds. Stay till the end was my motto today,” Virat said in the post-match.

"The pitch was good and it allowed me to play my game. Hit through the line and hit it in the gap. There is a great atmosphere in the changing room. We understand it's a long tournament and we have to create momentum in the change room to carry it on the field,” Virat added.

It was an easy win for India as they reached a 256-run target in 41.3 overs in Pune. They are yet to play entire 50 overs in a match, having won all the matches while chasing. Apart from Virat, Shubman Gill’s fifty also caught the eye as he ended with 53. Jadeja however was the architect in the bowling side as he ended with 38/2 in his 10 overs. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were also key to India in the bowling department as they too ended with two wickets each.

India will take on New Zealand on Sunday in Dharamshala where the two unbeaten sides in the tournament will collide to decide the outright league table leader. New Zealand has so far beaten England, Netherlands, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan while India have got the better of Pakistan and Australia in addition.

India famously lost to New Zealand in the 2019 ODI World Cup semifinal while the same result followed in the World Test Championship (WTC) final in 2021. India have not won an ICC trophy since 2013 when they tasted victory in the Champions Trophy.

