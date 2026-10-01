/ODI World Cup 2027: IND vs AUS to kick off group stage in 2023 final rematch; IND vs PAK on October 10

The ODI World Cup 2027 schedule is out, and India will take on defending champions Australia in a rematch of the last edition's final to kick-start the group stage of the quadrennial event on October 7 at Newlands, Cape Town, South Africa . The 14-team tournament will be played from October 2, with the final set for November 21 along with a reserve day . Eight top-ranked teams - India, Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and England - gained direct entry, while South Africa and Zimbabwe qualified as co-hosts. The remaining four teams will be decided via a 10-team tournament early next year.

How does the ODI World Cup 2027 schedule work?

The tournament begins with a Super Series among three teams, which will be decided by the 10-team qualifying tournament . The winner of that tournament will gain direct entry into the group stage, while the runners-up and the two losing semi-finalists will play the Super Series from October 2 to October 6 in Windhoek, Namibia - also a co-host - where the winner will become the final team to qualify for the group stage.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Once the 12 teams are finalised, they will be divided into two groups of six teams each. Group A will feature Afghanistan, Australia, India, Pakistan, and Zimbabwe, along with Qualifier A, while Group B consists of New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, England, Bangladesh, and Qualifier B.

After the group stage, the top three teams from each group will move to the Super 7, with the seventh team being the best-placed fourth-placed team across both groups. The top four teams after the Super 7 stage will advance to the semi-finals, with the top two advancing to the final at The Wanderers, Johannesburg - the venue of the 2003 final between India and Australia.

When is the India vs Pakistan match in the ODI World Cup 2027?

The marquee India vs Pakistan match in the group stage of the ODI World Cup 2027 will be played on October 10 at The Wanderers, Johannesburg.