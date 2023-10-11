ODI World Cup 2023: What is Jasprit Bumrah's new celebration vs Afghanistan? | Know More

India’s Jasprit Bumrah has been in top form at the ongoing ODI World Cup as he once again proved his worth to the team with a wicket against Afghanistan. India playing against Afghanistan in their second ODI World Cup match on Wednesday (Oct 11) saw Bumrah come up with an unusual celebration that attracted the attention of both cricket and football fans.

However, what was the celebration all about, and where did it come from?

Bumrah’s new celebration

After scalping Ibrahim Zadran (22) on the fourth ball of the seventh over, Bumrah was seen pointing his finger to the head. It was the same celebration Manchester United star Marcus Rashford uses when he celebrates a goal.

Internet did not sit back and reacted to the celebration, drawing comparisons between the star players. The United winger has been using the celebration for over a year which has seen him catch the attention of fans.

Bumrah has now attracted the attention of the world, especially Manchester United fans.

The speedster recently returned to the national side after a torrid time out from the national side. He was instrumental in India winning the Asia Cup while his primary target now is to clinch glory at the World Cup.

Rashford, meanwhile, is at the end of a tough start to the football season where the Red Devils have lost four of the opening eight matches in the Premier League.

They also lost their opening two Champions League matches as manager Erik ten Hag is under pressure.

Afghanistan set a big target for India

At the time of writing, Afghanistan were 235/7 in 45 overs as they target 300 against an Indian side in Delhi. Skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (80) and Azmatullah Omarzai (62) were the architects of the good score while Rahmanullah Gurbaz (21) and Rahmat Shah (16) also contributed to the team’s cause.

A victory for India will see them take back-to-back wins after beating Australia while an Afghanistan win will see them bounce back from their defeat against Bangladesh.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE