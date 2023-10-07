ODI World Cup 2023: South Africa see off valiant Sri Lanka in record-breaking outing, win by 102 runs in Delhi

South Africa saw off a valiant Sri Lankan side in their first ODI World Cup 2023 contest as they registered a 102-run win on Saturday (Oct 7). The contest played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi saw South Africa smash the record for the highest total by a team in a World Cup match while Aiden Markram was on show for the fastest hundred in the tournament’s history. Sri Lanka despite failing went down fighting having scored 326 runs in response to the Proteas’ record-breaking 428/5.

A stellar batting performance helps South Africa to a massive win in their #CWC23 clash against Sri Lanka 💪#SAvSL 📝: https://t.co/4jtdv0GMD8 pic.twitter.com/iwUmFw6Sg9 — ICC (@ICC) October 7, 2023 ×

South Africa start on high

1996 champions Sri Lanka were tasked to chase a record total of 429 runs as batters scored runs left, right, and center. Chasing the target, Sri Lanka lost Pathum Nissanka (0) in the first over, putting a spanner in the work while Kusal Perera (7) was also judged LBW, but used the DRS to remain at the helm. Kusal Mendis (76) would then take charge of the side that qualified from the qualifiers. He along with Sadeera Samarawickrama (23) led the Lanka side to the triple-figure mark.

Interestingly, with the gap slipping away from Sri Lanka Charith Asalanka (79) played an important role as he helped his side steer past 200. Later in the innings, skipper Dasun Shanaka (68) played a handy knock along with Dasun Shanaka (33) to help Sri Lanka reduce the deposit of the defeat. It was a valiant effort by Lanka, despite them chasing a mountainous 429 runs in the hot conditions of Delhi.

Gerald Coetzee was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets while the trio of Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, and Keshav Maharaj ended with two scalps each.

Earlier in the South Africa innings, Quinton de Kock (100), Rassie van der Dussen (108), and Aiden Markram (106) scored tons to lead their side to 428/5. The day turned out to be a record outing for the Proteas as they recorded the highest total for any team in an ODI World Cup match while they also became the first team to have three centurions in the same innings of a World Cup contest. Markram on the flip side broke the record for the fastest ton in the ODI World Cup, reaching the triple-figure mark in 49 deliveries. His heroics led his side to a well-deserved win in Delhi.

South Africa will next take the field on Thursday (Oct 12) against five-time champions Australia in Lucknow while Sri Lanka will look to bounce back against Pakistan in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

