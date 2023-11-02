ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma opens up on semifinal qualification, says 'this was our goal'

Team India has officially booked their place in the ODI World Cup semifinal on Thursday (Nov 2) after a dominating 302-run win over Sri Lanka. The win saw a ruthless approach from Team India as they were fluent on both batting and bowling.

Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj were stars of the win as India bowled out Sri Lanka for 54, having earlier notched 357/8 on the board.

After the match, Rohit opened up on India’s target and now sets sight for the last four with two more matches still to go in the league stage. Yet another match-winning spell and yet another Player of the Match award! 🏆



Congratulations, Mohd. Shami 🙌#TeamIndia register a mammoth 302-run win 👏👏 #CWC23 | #MenInBlue | #INDvSL — BCCI (@BCCI) November 2, 2023

Rohit opens up on semifinal berth

“Very happy knowing that we have officially qualified now. Been a good effort from the squad, when we started in Chennai. This was our goal, to qualify first and then obviously to be in the semis and the finals. The way we approached these 7 games, it was quite clinical. Everyone put in the effort and a lot of individuals have put their hand up. Was a good challenge to put runs on the board, and that's the kind of template you gotta have when you want to score that many runs,” Rohit said during the post-match presentation.

Having posted a mammoth total, India wiped the floor on Sri Lanka as Shami ended with his second Player of the Match award in three matches. He already has 14 wickets in that period as India’s bowling is firing on all cylinders. Siraj on the other hand imitated his Asia Cup final heroics as he reduced the Islanders to 3/4 earlier in the innings.

“350 on any pitch is a very good score and a lot of credit to the batting unit for taking us to that score and the bowlers did the job obviously. Shreyas is a very strong (in his mind) lad and today, as you saw, he went there and did what he is exactly known for and that is what we expect from him,” Rohit added.

India, with the win, also regained the top spot and will next face South Africa, who remain the closest team to match India’s winning momentum.

A win for India will guarantee them top spot while a defeat will see them drop to second spot.

The contest will be played at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on Sunday (Nov 5).