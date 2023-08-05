ODI World Cup 2023: Former Pakistan skipper issues stern warning to Team India, says 'we have match-winners'

Former Pakistan skipper Younis Khan has issued a stern warning to the Indian team as they prepare for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India. Over the years, both India and Pakistan have had memorable encounters but the Men in Blue have gained the upper hand. However, according to Younis, Babar Azam’s side is better prepared for the tournament this time and has the required match-winners to win the contest at the showpiece event.

Younis backs Pakistan

"We have match-winners, we have individuals that can win you matches single-handedly, including Babar himself, Shaheen–Fakhar can do wonders, then, of course, we have seen Imam playing great innings," Younis said.

"The lesser you play against a team, that too against a big team – so whenever you will play them, especially if it is Pakistan and India, the pressure would be immense and tripled.”

The former great was part of the Pakistan side that lost to India in the 2003 and 2011 ODI World Cup and also spoke on the pressure both teams could face when squaring off in little over two months.

Asia Cup warm-up

Both India and Pakistan could meet thrice before the World Cup contest as they will be playing in the same group for the Asia Cup 2023 alongside Nepal. If both India and Pakistan manage to get the better of Nepal, they will meet in the Super Four stage of the completion. The arch-rivals could also feature in the Asia Cup 2023 final if both top the Super Four stage.

Rohit Sharma’s men in blue will face Babar Azam’s side on October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. So far in the ODI World Cup history, India have never lost to Pakistan in seven matches. Pakistan’s only success against India in the World Cup came in the T20 World Cup in 2021 in UAE. India will be pushing for an eight-consecutive win against the Green Army as the World Cup nears.

Pakistan will start their World Cup campaign on Friday, October 6 against the Netherlands while India’s first contest will see them lock horns against five-time champions Australia in Chennai on Sunday, October 8.

