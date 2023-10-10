ODI World Cup 2023: Former cricketer concerned over Hardik Pandya's bowling duties before Afghanistan clash

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has raised concerns over Hardik Pandya’s involvement as a bowler in the ODI World Cup as he feels it could bring added pressure to him. The Indian team is all set to take on Afghanistan in their second ODI World Cup contest on Wednesday (Oct 11) in New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium. Pandya, an integral part of the Playing XI, has been India’s big-game player with his batting and bowling abilities.

Manjrekar highlights key factor

"My view is that, unless there is a compelling reason, I don't like Hardik Pandya as your third seamer. I think he also feels the pressure if he is the third seamer," Sanjay Manjrekar said during a discussion on Star Sports.

"What is likely to happen is that if the pitch is similar to the one that we had in that South Africa-Sri Lanka game, which was a belter, there was nothing there for the spinners, I don't see Ashwin playing on that surface."

In 83 matches for India, the all-rounder has scored 1 769 runs while scalping 80 wickets.

India could gamble in the Delhi match on Wednesday (Oct 11) if they go with an unchanged Playing XI from their win against Australia. India played three spinners Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravindra Jadeja in the Australia contest. However, if they play with the same team, Hardik’s role as a pace bowler becomes more important to the side.

However, if Ashwin is dropped in favour of Mohammed Shami, it could reduce the workload on Hardik.

Delhi wicket has generally favoured speedsters more than spin options in the past.

India will take on Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the city on Wednesday, having got the better of Australia on Sunday by six wickets.

On the flip side, Afghanistan will look to bounce back from their defeat against Bangladesh in the opening match. They were beaten by six wickets as well in the adverse outfield conditions of Dharamshala on Saturday.

The match will start at 2 PM with the toss taking place at 1:30 PM.

The management has already confirmed that Shubman Gill won’t take part in the match due to dengue.

