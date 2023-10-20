ODI World Cup 2023, Australia vs Pakistan - Match preview and result prediction

We are midway into the World Cup 2023, and the excitement is building in as grand slam matches await. On Friday (Oct 20), two of the top white-ball teams in world cricket – Australia and Pakistan will lock horns at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Both teams have had contrasting starts to their CWC campaign, with Pakistan winning two of their first three matches while Australia suffered defeats at the hands of India and South Africa. Here is the match preview and result prediction of the Australia vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 match.

Australia, the five-time World Champions, are in a tricky position with two losses in three games played. Given their stance on the points table, a win over Pakistan is a must on Friday. However, if the opposite happens and Pakistan beat Australia in Bengaluru, the chances of the Aussies sealing their semis spot would be in serious jeopardy.

With Mitchell Marsh showing glimpses of him returning to doing what he does best, Australia would bank on their openers to provide them with a good start against a potent Pakistani bowling attack. While Smith and Labuschagne are yet to peak regarding scoring huge runs like other top players, the onus would again fall on the lower middle-order that has failed to live up to the hype.

In the bowling department, Zampa returning to the wicket column is a good sign, but given the venue and the conditions, the seamers must pull up their socks on an expected batting paradise wicket.

On the flip side, Pakistan would be eyeing a comeback after losing the marquee clash to India in a one-sided affair. With reports of several players down with flue, they would face selection issues heading into this match. Although Abdullah Shafique will hold the keys at the top of the order, out of form, Fakhar Zaman might return to the side for his mega clash.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan will hog all the limelight, but much like Australia, it’s the middle order that needs to be tested.

Pakistan will bank a lot on their bowling to keep them in the game. While seamers look to peak at the right time, their spin department has drawn criticism.

Result Prediction –

While Australia is sure to up the ante with its all-out approach, Pakistan will have the edge over them, given the conditions and unpredictable nature. Pakistan to beat Australia.

Predicted XIs-

Australia - David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan - Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Hassan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf

