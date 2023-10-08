ODI World Cup 2023: Aussies fall flat on Chennai track as Indian spinners dominate

Spinners headlined India’s ODI World Cup opener against Australia on Sunday (Oct 8) as the Men in Blue restricted Australia to just 199 runs in their innings. India, playing with three spinners in their first match of the World Cup, saw the decision justified as the trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav scalped wickets in tandem. India now need to chase down 200 runs to start on the front foot in the World Cup while they will be missing Shubman Gill in the batting department.

Spinners dominate day

Playing three spinners, it was Jasprit Bumrah who started India’s trade of wickets when he got the better of Mitchell Marsh for a duck on the second ball of the third over. David Warner (41) and Steve Smith (46) would then stitch a 69-run stand for the second wicket before Kuldeep sent the former back to the pavilion. Smith and Labuschagne (27) then tried to bring the Aussies back on track before Ravindra Jadeja showed his class.

On the first ball of the 28th over, Jadeja stunned Smith with an outside the leg stump ball that surprised him before his stumps were castled. Smith was left stranded after his dismissal as he did not judge the flight of the ball which surprised him. For Jadeja’s credit, he played the mind games to get the former skipper out on 46.

The Aussies quickly went from 110/2 to 119/5, losing wickets in succession to put India in the box seat in Chennai. Local favourite Ravi Ashwin would then join the party when he got the better of Cameron Green (8), while Glenn Maxwell (15) was dismissed in the previous over.

With Australia 140/7, the tail-enders showed good resilience to steer their side to 199 with India now needing to push with their batting line-up. For India, Jadeja ended with three wickets while Bumrah and Kuldeep scalped two each. There were wickets each for Ashwin, Hardik Pandya, and Mohammed Siraj.

India are likely to open with Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan in Shubman Gill’s absence while KL Rahul could be deployed in the middle order with Shreyas Iyer. India have opted not to use Suryakumar Yadav in the contest while Shardul Thakur was also dropped in favour of Ashwin.

