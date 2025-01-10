NZ vs SL 3rd ODI Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: New Zealand will look to pocket the ODI series against Sri Lanka with a whitewash as the two teams meet on Sunday (Jan 11). The hosts won the T20I series 2-1 and will look to build momentum ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025. Ahead of the third ODI between hosts New Zealand and Sri Lanka, here are all the details, including live streaming, squads, and more.

When is the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match?

The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match will be played on Saturday (Jan 11).

Which stadium will host the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match?

The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match will be played at the Eden Park in Auckland.

What time will the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match start?

The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match will start at 2:00 PM local time (6:30 AM IST) with the toss taking place at 1:30 PM local time (6:90 AM IST).

Where to watch the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match on TV?

The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Streaming online on OTT?

The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match will be live-streamed on the Sony Liv app and website in India.

Squads

New Zealand: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay(w), Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, William ORourke, Tom Latham, Michael Bracewell

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Wanindu Hasaranga, Eshan Malinga, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nuwanidu Fernando, Nishan Madushka, Dunith Wellalage, Mohamed Shiraz, Maheesh Theekshana