NZ vs SL 2nd T20 Live Streaming: When & where to watch New Zealand vs Sri Lanka's 2nd T20 match live in India

NZ vs SL 2nd T20 Live: After losing their first T20 against Sri Lanka, New Zealand will try to bounce back in their second T20 on Wednesday, April 5. The first match of the T20 series between New Zealand and Sri Lanka was a thriller. Ish Sodhi smoked Dasun Shanaka for a last-ball six. However, Sri Lanka emerged victorious in the match. Tom Latham, the senior wicketkeeper, is leading New Zealand in the T20 series against Sri Lanka, and Dasun Shanaka is heading Sri Lanka. New Zealand's Adam Milne hit back-to-back boundaries in the 2nd and 3rd ball of the super-over.

Here's everything you need to know about the live-streaming details of the NZ vs SL 2nd T20 match. We have also mentioned the match details of the upcoming face-off between New Zealand vs Sri Lanka.

NZ vs SL 2nd T20: Match Details

Match: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka (NZ vs SL), 2nd T20I

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Time: 05:30 AM IST

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin

NZ vs SL 2nd T20: Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand:

Rachin Ravindra, Chad Bowes, Will Young, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (C), Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Ben Lister

Sri Lanka:

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis , Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charitha Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan

NZ vs SL 2nd T20: Live Streaming

Where can I live stream NZ vs SL 2nd T20?

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20 match, will be available for live streaming on Amazon Prime Video in India on April 5, 2023.

How to watch NZ vs SL 2nd T20 live?