NZ vs SL 2nd ODI live-streaming: Where to watch New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match, time, date, venue & playing XI

NZ vs SL 2nd ODI live-streaming: Kiwis comprehensively dismantled the Sri Lankan side in the 1st ODI match played on Saturday, March 25. New Zealand won by a whopping 198 runs as the Lankans collapsed at a miserable score of 76 runs in less than 20 overs. Now, the two teams will meet in the 2nd ODI on Tuesday, March 28. The match is scheduled to take place at Hagley Oval stadium in Christchurch.

With the loss in their previous match, Sri Lanka will not be able to get directly qualified for the ICC World Cup 2023. Instead, it will now have to play and win qualifier matches in Zimbabwe. Sri Lanka was required to win all three ODI matches against New Zealand to secure direct entry into the mega event. Meanwhile, New Zealand will look forward to securing the top position in the league stage by winning all three matches of the series.

NZ vs SL live streaming details- 2nd ODI match

The ODI match series between New Zealand and Sri Lanka is not being televised LIVE in India. However, viewers can access the live stream of the match on the Amazon Prime OTT app.

Viewers in New Zealand can watch the match live on the Spark Sport channel.

NZ vs SL 2nd ODI match all details

The second ODI match between New Zealand (NZ) and Sri Lanka (SL) will be played on Tuesday, March 28. The match will be played at Hagley Oval stadium in Christchurch at 6:30 AM IST. Live streaming of the match will be available on the Amazon Prime OTT app.

NZ vs SL 2nd ODI match playing XI (Predicted)

New Zealand playing XI

1. Finn Allen, 2. Rachin Ravindra, 3. Glenn Phillips, 4. Daryl-Mitchell, 5. Tom Latham(WK)(C), 6. Will Young, 7. Chad Bowes, 8. Henry Shipley, 9. Blair Tickner, 10. Matt Henry, 11. Ish Sodhi

Sri Lanka playing XI

1.Pathum Nissanka, 2. Nuwanidu Fernando, 3. Kusal Mendis(WK), 4. Charith Asalanka, 5. Angelo Mathews, 6. Chamika Karunaratne, 7. Dasun Shanaka(C), 8. Wanindu Hasaranga, 9. Lahiru Kumara, 10. Kasun Rajitha, 11. Dilshan Madusanka

