/NZ vs SA, 3rd T20I: New Zealand crush South Africa by eight wickets, lead series 2-1

New Zealand won the third T20I against South Africa by eight wickets at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday (Mar 20), taking a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. After choosing to bowl first, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner led a strong effort to restrict South Africa to 136 for nine in 20 overs. Nqobani Mokoena was the top scorer for visitors with an unbeaten 26 from 20 balls, hitting three sixes and one four. George Linde (23), Dian Forrester (17) and Gerald Coetzee (16) also contributed some runs, but the top order failed badly and could not build a solid total.

For New Zealand, Kyle Jamieson (2/42), Mitchell Santner (2/21) and Ben Sears (2/27) took two wickets each. Lockie Ferguson, James Neesham (1/22) and Cole McConchie (1/14) picked up one wicket each.

Lockie Ferguson was named Player of the Match for his excellent bowling, giving away only nine runs in four overs and taking one wicket.

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Chasing 137, New Zealand reached the target comfortably in 16.2 overs, losing just two wickets. Tom Latham scored an unbeaten 63 off 55 balls, with seven fours and two sixes. Devon Conway supported him well with 39 runs off 26 balls, including two sixes and four fours. Tim Robinson also added 17 runs and their combined effort helped New Zealand win the match easily.

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For South Africa, Lutho Sipamla (1/26) and captain Keshav Maharaj (1/30) took one wicket each, but the rest of the bowlers could not make an impact.