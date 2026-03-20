/Delhi Capitals suffer early setback as Mitchell Starc set to miss initial stage of IPL 2026

Star Australian pacer Mitchell Starc will miss the initial stage of IPL 2026, as reported by cricket.com.au, joining fellow Australians Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, who will also not feature at the start of the tournament. According to the report, Cricket Australia is managing its key bowlers carefully due to an upcoming packed international schedule. From August, Australia’s Test team is expected to play up to 21 matches in a year, including important tours of South Africa, India and England, followed by the ICC ODI World Cup 2027. The return of these players will depend on how well they recover in the coming weeks.

“Cricket Australia is taking a cautious approach with their star multi-format bowlers given what lies ahead: from August, the Test side will play up to 21 matches in a 12-month period, including legacy-defining tours of South Africa, India and England, before defending their ODI World Cup crown in Southern Africa in late 2027. The trio’s availability will depend on progress in their return to play protocols over the next few weeks," the report stated.

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Cummins, who leads Australia in Tests, played only one match in the 2025-26 The Ashes due to a back injury. Hazlewood, on the other hand, missed the entire series because of hamstring and Achilles issues. Both players also missed the T20 World Cup 2026, held in India and Sri Lanka.

In Cummins’ absence, Ishan Kishan will lead Hyderabad at the start of the season, which begins on Mar 28.

Another Australian pacer, Nathan Ellis, is ruled out of the IPL 2026 due to a hamstring injury. He had recovered earlier to play in the World Cup but got injured again during a domestic final in Hobart.

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Young Australian bowler Jack Edwards will also miss IPL 2026 due to a foot injury. He had performed well in the Big Bash League, taking 19 wickets in 13 matches.