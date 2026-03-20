/March Madness | WATCH - VCU stuns UNC, thanks to 3P dagger in OT by Terrence Hill Jr.

The VCU Rams showed on Thursday (Mar 19) why NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament is called March Madness. VUC was 19 points behind North Carolina Tar Heels but not only managed to tie the game but eventually won it in the overtime. The hero of the thriller was VCU guard Terrence Hill Jr. who shot a dagger 3 with 15 second remaining in the OT and Tar Heels could not come over that. The Rams won the game 82-78 with Hill scoring 34 points during 40 minutes of play. Have a look at the game-changing 3P from Hill that eventually sunk UNC:

Who is Terrence Hill Jr?

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Terrence is 20-year-old sophomore VCU guard from Portland, Oregon. He was born on December 22, 2005 and attended Roosevelt High School in Portland. In 2024, he was Portland Interscholastic League Player of the Year and also earned First Team All-State and OSAA 6A First Team All-Tournament honors.

While at school, he helped Roosevelt to a 26-3 record as well as a place in 6A state championship game in 2023-24. He averaged 21.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game in his senior year in school.

What about other First Round results in March Madness?

Among the other games played on Thursday (Mar 19) in First Round of March Madness 2026, below are the results:

(12) High Point 83 beat (5) Wisconsin 82

The High Point Panthers were playing in their second straight NCAA Tournament and did one up this time. After upsetting No. 5 Wisconsin, High Point now finally have a win in the NCAA tourney. The Panthers, winners of Big South Title for two consecutive seasons, had lost to Purdue in Round of 64 last year.

(1) Duke 71 beat (16) Siena 65

The five-time NCAA title winners Duke were in serious danger of losing out in the first round itself but came good eventually, specially in last eight minutes when they scored 11 points on the trot with an answer to get ahead in the game.

(4) Nebraska 76 beat (13) Troy 47

The Cornhuskers, who were 0-8 in the NCAA tournament before the game against Troy, finally managed to get a W - their first in school history and about time it came.

(9) TCU 66 beat (8) Ohio State 64

(6) Louisville 83 beat (11) South Florida 79

(5) Vanderbilt 78 beat (12) McNeese State 68

(3) Michigan State 92 beat (14) ND State 67

(4) Arkansas 97 beat (13) Hawaii 78