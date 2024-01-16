NZ vs PAK: Kane Williamson to miss rest of T20I series due to hamstring issue

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the ongoing T20I series against Pakistan due to a hamstring issue sustained during the second match. Williamson, who had been battling injuries for the majority of 2023, will now miss the Pakistan series, spending time on the rehabilitation table. Tim Seifert will replace Williamson in the Playing XI for the remainder of the series while also taking the wicketkeeper duties from Devon Conway. Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the remainder of the KFC T20I Series against Pakistan after a scan confirmed he suffered a minor hamstring strain while batting in Sunday’s T20I at Seddon Park. #NZvPAK https://t.co/M2HEbYSlxP — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 15, 2024 × Williamson out of Pakistan series

“Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the remainder of the KFC T20I Series against Pakistan after a scan confirmed he suffered a minor hamstring strain while batting in Sunday’s T20I at Seddon Park,” read a statement on New Zealand cricket’s official X handle.

Having walked out retired hurt during the second T20I in Hamilton, Williamson’s involvement was in doubt for the third match in Dunedin. Will Young, drafted in as a replacement for the 33-year-old Williamson, will now remain with the squad for the rest of the series. Batting on 26 off 15 during the second T20I, Williamson was struggling with his hamstring and was not able to run. As a result, the New Zealand skipper decided to retire hurt in the 10th over with Daryl Mitchell replacing him.

"It'll be another test without having Kane there, who I think always provides that stableness to your batting. That'll be an opportunity for, likely, Tim Seifert to come in and show what he can still do, and fill in those shoes that Kane's probably left for the rest of the series," said coach Gary Stead.

Williamson will now eye a return to the New Zealand squad for the Test series against South Africa which starts in the first week of February. Considering the World Test Championship (WTC) standings, the Kiwis will look to win the series against a second-string South Africa side.