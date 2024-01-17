NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I Live Streaming: How to watch New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I in India and other countries

NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I Live Streaming: New Zealand and Pakistan will square off in the third T20I of the ongoing five-match series. The hosts have taken a lead in the series by winning the first two games contested in Auckland and Hamilton.

In the second T20I, the Kiwis set a target of 194 runs in the first innings. However, their bowling attack, led by Adam Milne, helped New Zealand stop the visitors at 173. While the Blackcaps aim to win the T20I series, Shaheen Afridi and Co will seek to make a comeback by winning the upcoming game and staying alive in the contest.

Previously, New Zealand and Pakistan have clashed in 36 T20I matches. Out of which, New Zealand has won 15, Pakistan has won 20, and one ended in no result.

NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I Live Streaming Details

Here's everything you need to know about the live-streaming details of New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I.

When is the New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I is on Wednesday (Jan 17).

Where is the New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I?

University Oval in Dunedin, New Zealand, will host the New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I.

What time will the New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I start?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I will commence at 05:30 am IST.

Where can I watch the New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I in India on TV?

The live telecast of New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I will not be available in India.

How can I watch the New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I in India?

Amazon Prime India will broadcast the New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I live in India.

How can I watch the New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I in New Zealand?

Fans in New Zealand can watch the NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I on TVNZ 1, TVNZ + and SENZ Radio.

How can I watch New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I in Pakistan?

The NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I live streaming will be available on PTV Sports in Pakistan.

NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I Probable Playing XI

New Zealand:

Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Josh Clarkson, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee (c), Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears

Pakistan:

Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohd Waseem Jr., Shaheen Afridi (c), Zaman Khan, Haris Rauf