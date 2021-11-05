NZ vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2021 prediction: Who will win today's match between New Zealand & Namibia?

New Zealand will take on Namibia in their fourth Super 12 match in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 on Friday (November 05). The Kiwis have been on a winning streak of two matches as they sit on the third spot in the points table after wins over India and Scotland in their last two games.

New Zealand will be looking to move to the second spot with a win against minnows Namibia at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Friday. The Kiwis are in a strong position to finish second in Group 2 and qualify for the semi-finals along with table-toppers Pakistan.

The equation is a simple one for the Kane Williamson-led side, who need to win their remaining two matches against Namibia and Afghanistan to make it to the knockout stages. However, a loss can cost them a spot in the semi-finals as India roared back to form with a big 66-run win against Afghanistan in their last game and will be willing to give it all to finish second in the group.

India need to win their remaining two games against Scotland and Namibia emphatically by big margins to further improve their net run rate which had gone for a toss after their back-to-back woeful defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand respectively. However, if New Zealand manage to win their next two games on the trot, India will be out of the race for the semis.

Namibia might start as an underdog against New Zealand but they can stun the Black Caps, who have never faced them in international cricket before and will be under significant pressure knowing even the slightest of mistakes can cost them big in the tournament. Namibia had defeated Scotland by 4 wickets in the Super 12 which remains their only win in the competition so far.

New Zealand vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 prediction:

New Zealand have the required firepower in their batting line-up and enough quality in their bowling to outclass Namibia in their fourth Super 12 game on Friday. The pitch in Sharjah has assisted spinners so far and is expected to continue doing so. New Zealand start as favourites and are expected to win the game comfortably to move to the second spot on the Group 2 points table.