NZ vs ENG: Ben Stokes surpasses coach Brendon McCullum's record of hitting most sixes in Tests

England’s Test captain Ben Stokes always finds a way to create some sort of a record. Recently, during day three of the first Test between New Zealand and England at the Bay Oval, Stokes surpassed Kiwi legend Brendon McCullum’s record of hitting most sixes in Tests. He achieved this feat during the 49th over of his side’s second innings when he hit debutant Scott Kuggeleijn over fine leg for a six. McCullum, who also happens to be England’s Test team head coach had 107 sixes to his name in over 100 Tests, whereas, Stokes now has 109 sixes to his name in his 90th Test. Stokes, in the second innings scored a quickfire 31 off 33 balls hitting three fours and two sixes before getting stumped off Michael Bracewell.

It just isn't Neil Wagner's day....



⚫️ Conceding 104 runs in just 11 overs

⚫️ Drops Ben Stokes over the ropes on 17



England continue to ride their luck in this innings 🍀#NZvENG

With this milestone, the two-time World Cup-winner with England, Stokes crossed some of the big names on the list including former Australian legend Adam Gilchrist (100), Windies powerhouse Chris Gayle (98) and perhaps cricket’s greatest all-rounder Jacques Kallis (97).

Known for his attacking and high-risk approach, Stokes is one of the masterminds behind the introduction of Bazball cricket in English Test culture. This new way of playing Tests saw England taste tremendous success over the past year – where they not only won home Test series against New Zealand, South Africa, but they also whitewashed Pakistan in Pakistan upon their first visit to the country in nearly 17 years.

Even in the ongoing Test, England adapted the same mode as several of their players were seen striking at run-a-ball or even at a better rate.

England in driver’s seat

England are in the driver’s seat in the first Test. The visitors had a 19-run lead following New Zealand’s first innings, and started from where they had left in their second innings. While three players including Joe Root, Harry Brook and keeper-batter Ben Foakes completed their respective fifties, Ollie Pope, Stokes and seamer Ollie Robinson came close on getting there but got out beforehand.