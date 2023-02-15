NZ vs ENG 1st Test live streaming: How to watch New Zealand vs England 1st Test match live on TV and mobile

NZ vs ENG 1st Test live streaming: The first Test match of two-match series between New Zealand and England will be played on Thursday, February 16. The game will take place at Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval stadium in New Zealand. The English team, who have already released their playing XI for the forthcoming game, will be led by Ben Stokes. Stuart Broad will now be back in the fast bowling lineup with James Anderson and Ollie Robinson. Stokes was unable to take part in the series against Pakistan because of personal commitments. New Zealand, on the other hand, has experienced its fair share of issues. Fast bowler Kyle Jamieson has been forced to skip the Test series due to a stress fracture in his back. Scan results before the first Test revealed the fracture, and he will return to Christchurch for treatment.

Meanwhile, James Anderson, the seasoned English fast bowler, has claimed that their lethal bowling approach enables them to "win matches in any circumstances" wherever they play. Olly Stone, Stuart Broad, and Matthew Potts are all back in the England bowling team for New Zealand along with Anderson. Ollie Robinson, who had a terrific performance in Pakistan, is also a member of the squad.

How to watch NZ vs ENG 1st Test match live?

In India, the NZ vs ENG 1st Test match won’t be televised. However, the live stream of the match can be accessed on the Amazon Prime OTT app.

In the UK, the first Test between New Zealand and England will be live-streamed on BT Sport, and viewers may access it online through the BT Sport app or website. It will begin at 1:00 PM BST.

IN the US, the first Test between New Zealand and England will be televised live on ESPN, and viewers may watch online with ESPN+. The game will begin at 8:00 p.m. EST.

NZ vs ENG 1st Test match playing XI

New Zealand playing XI:

Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Southee (C), Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner, Blair Tickner

England playing XI:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (capt), Ben Foakes (wk), Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

NZ vs ENG 1st Test match details

The first Test match of the two-match Test series between New Zealand and England will be played from Thursday, February 16. The match will go live at 6:30 AM IST. The venue of the match is Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand. The live stream of the match will be available on Amazon Prime in India.

NZ vs ENG head-to-head record

The two countries will meet for the 111th time in a test match. In comparison to New Zealand, which has won just 12 games so far, England holds a significant edge after winning 51 and drawing 47 Test matches. England defeated the Kiwis 3-0 at home last year to win the most recent series between the two teams.

