NZ vs Aus, 1st Test: Cameron Green's 103* takes Australia to 279 for 9 at stumps on Day 1

Cameron Green's unbeaten 103 (laced with 16 fours) took Australia to 279 for 9 on a pulsating Day 1 of the first Test versus New Zealand in Wellington on Thursday (Feb 29). Australia were reeling at 156 for 5 and could have been dismissed for anything under 200-215, however, Green's resistance ensured they get near the 300-run mark.

The day started with Tim Southee-led New Zealand opting to bowl first under overcast conditions. Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja were watchful and gave Australia a good platform, at 61 for no loss. Before the lunch break, Smith departed for 31. Soon, the visitors were reduced to 89 for 4 and lost half their side for 156 before Green batted superbly with the tailenders and showed enough grit and determination to take Australia beyond the 250-run mark at the end of play.

Along with Green, Mitchell Marsh (40) and Khawaja (33) also played a helping hand whereas the likes of Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Alex Carey could not do much. Even Mitchell Starc and captain Pat Cummins -- who are more than handy with the bat -- fell soon though they were involved in valuable stands with Green.

From NZ, Matt Henry ended day's play with 4 for 43. William ORourke and Scott Kuggeleijn also chipped in with two wickets each. The hosts will look to wrap up the Aussie innings as soon as possible on Day 2 on Friday (March 1).