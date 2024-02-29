NZ vs Aus, 1st Test: Cameron Green's 103* takes Australia to 279 for 9 at stumps on Day 1
NZ vs Aus, 1st Test: Cameron Green's unbeaten 103 took Australia to 279-9 at stumps on the opening day of the series opener in Wellington on Thursday (Feb 29).
Cameron Green's unbeaten 103 (laced with 16 fours) took Australia to 279 for 9 on a pulsating Day 1 of the first Test versus New Zealand in Wellington on Thursday (Feb 29). Australia were reeling at 156 for 5 and could have been dismissed for anything under 200-215, however, Green's resistance ensured they get near the 300-run mark.
The day started with Tim Southee-led New Zealand opting to bowl first under overcast conditions. Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja were watchful and gave Australia a good platform, at 61 for no loss. Before the lunch break, Smith departed for 31. Soon, the visitors were reduced to 89 for 4 and lost half their side for 156 before Green batted superbly with the tailenders and showed enough grit and determination to take Australia beyond the 250-run mark at the end of play.
Along with Green, Mitchell Marsh (40) and Khawaja (33) also played a helping hand whereas the likes of Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Alex Carey could not do much. Even Mitchell Starc and captain Pat Cummins -- who are more than handy with the bat -- fell soon though they were involved in valuable stands with Green.
From NZ, Matt Henry ended day's play with 4 for 43. William ORourke and Scott Kuggeleijn also chipped in with two wickets each. The hosts will look to wrap up the Aussie innings as soon as possible on Day 2 on Friday (March 1).
Meanwhile, in the post-Day 1 interview, Green told the broadcasters, "Feels really good. Mainly for where we are as a team. Was a tough wicket out there. Was nice to stick it out there, and hopefully put a semi-competitive total on the board."