Gayle hopes T20 World Cup will help in cricket's rise in USA, says India vs Pakistan will be 'phenomenal'

Universe Boss Chris Gayle feels the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 edition will help in the game's expansion in United States of America. The mega event will take place in USA and West Indies, which gets underway on June 1. The T20I great mentioned the significance of the T20 WC in bringing cricket to a global audience, especially within the United States. Further, he elaborated his stance by highlighting the success of a T20 tournament held in the USA in 2023, indicating a growing interest and market for the game in the country.

Speaking to AFP in an interview, from Barbados, Gayle said, "The ICC (International Cricket Council) has been trying to get cricket on a global scale within the USA." The West Indies batter added that the game between arch-rivals India and Pakistan, to be held in New York on June 9, will help generating maximum eyeballs and spreading the game's popularity in USA.

"India v Pakistan is in New York, I'm sure it's going to be phenomenal. They (the USA) had a T20 tournament last year and it was a success. It's a big market, we just have to hope it will be a success within the United States," Gayle further opined.

Surely, the Indo-Pak encounter is much-awaited for the cricket fans in USA. It will help in popularising the game in the country. It is expected to be a sellout. Both India and Pakistan are in Group A, along with Ireland, USA and Canada.

Gayle also spoke at length on the chances of his national side. West Indies, the two-time winners, are in Group C along with New Zealand, Afghanistan, Uganda and Papua New Guinea.

"We missed out on the 50-over World Cup (in 2023) so this will be something fantastic for the guys to actually play for something. We just want to be in the (June 29) final here in Barbados. Anything is possible when you make it to the final."