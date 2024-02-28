Steve Smith 'isn't sure of a place' in Australia squad for upcoming T20 World Cup

Australia batter Steve Smith says he isn't sure of a place in Aussie squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies. Smith hasn't played much T20 cricket apart post the ODI World Cup 2023 apart from playing two solitary games in Big Bash League (BBL) 2023-24 season for the Sydney Sixers. He recently, however, featured in two matches of the three-game series against New Zealand.

"I'm not sure, we'll wait and see," Smith told cricket.com.au on his selection chances ahead of the first Test against New Zealand.

"I'm easy, I'm content where everything's at in my career and what I've been able to do so if I'm part of the World Cup great, I'd love to be, but if I'm not then so be it.

"I haven't had that consistent block of playing T20 cricket and a lot of the guys are now, so they're kind of specialists in that format.

"So I completely understand that but we'll wait and see where that all lands," he added.

The Aussie batter, ahead of the T20 WC in June, won't be playing in any form of T20 cricket including in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Smith, however, will be joining the IPL as a commentator. After that T20 World Cup though, he's expected to play in the USA's Major League Cricket (MLC).

In place of Smith, Matt Short - the BBL player for the tournament for two consecutive season - might get a chance to be in the squad. Short also played in the third and the last T20I against New Zealand, scoring 27 off 11 balls and taking a wicket as well.