India skipper Rohit Sharma equals Sunil Gavaskar and MAK Pataudi's record of most Test wins

India skipper Rohit Sharma has equaled former captains Sunil Gavaskar and MAK Pataudi's record of most wins for India in Tests. Rohit now has nine Test wins as captain for India after beating England in fourth Test of the ongoing five-match series. Both, Gavaskar and Pataudi have nine wins in Tests as India skipper but in more games than Rohit. While Sharma reached the mark in 15 games, Gavaskar and Pataudi took 47 and 40 matches, respectively to reach the nine-win mark in Tests as skipper.

Rohit is now fifth most successful India Test captain with Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly and Mohammad Azharuddin ahead of him. Azhar has 14 wins in 47 Tests, Ganguly managed 21 in 49 games, Dhoni won 27 times in 40 matches and Kohli has a whopping 40 Test wins in 67 games he led Indian in.

Rohit took over the captaincy from Virat Kohli in 2022 and has led India against Sri Lanka and Australia at home apart from leading on tour of West Indies and South Africa as well. In between, Rohit also lead the side in ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2023 against Australia in June last year.

Against Sri Lanka, India won 2-0 while they beat Australia 2-1. On foreign tours, India got better of West Indies 1-0 and drew the series 1-1 against South Africa but lost the WTC final. In the ongoing series, India lead 3-1 with one more Test to be played in Dharamsala from March 7.

As a skipper, Rohit has 987 runs in 26 innings of the 15 Tests he has played at an average of 39. He has also managed three hundreds and three fifties with a highest score of 131.