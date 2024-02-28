Dharamsala Test: KL Rahul unlikely for 5th Test, leaves for London to get expert opinion on injury

KL Rahul is unlikely to feature in India's fifth and final Test versus England in Dharamsala, which gets underway on March 7. Rahul is heading to London to get an expert opinion on his injury as he continues to feel sore in his right quadriceps. Notably, it is the same quadriceps injury that had sidelined Rahul for almost four months last year.

Rahul took part in the five-match Test series opener versus England, in Hyderabad, and scored an impressive 86. However, he has been out of action ever since. As per the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), he was 90 per cent fit for the third Test in Rajkot. Since his injury, the Indian team management has given a chance to Rajat Patidar, who has managed only 63 runs in six innings, but the right-hander can make way for uncapped batter Devdutt Padikkal in Dharamsala.

India will not risk playing Rahul in Dharamsala given they have already taken an unassailable lead in the five Tests versus England, following their five-wicket win in the fourth Test in Ranchi. The 31-year-old will, however, look to be fully fit for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 edition, which kicks off on March 22, to lead his franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). He is expected to batter in the middle-order for LSG to bolster his chances of making it to India's squad for the T20 World Cup, in the USA and the Caribbean. The mega event commences soon after IPL 2024.

An IPL source told PTI, ''It is more to get an expert opinion (travel to London). He experiences a bit of pain (right quadriceps) while batting. It is to ensure that he recovers fully as he is a player that team needs long-term.

''There is so much competition coming his way -- IPL, he could also be in the T20 World Cup mix. Then we have some important Test series against New Zealand, and Australia later in the year. So, it is better to give him time to recover properly than rushing him."

JASPRIT BUMRAH SET FOR RETURN FOR DHARAMSALA TEST