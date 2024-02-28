ICC Test Rankings: Yashasvi Jaiswal surpasses Indian captain Rohit Sharma for career-best spot

Yashasvi Jaiswal continues his merry run as the Indian opener moved three spots higher to attain a career-best 12th spot in the latest batting chart, updated on Wednesday (Feb 28). The swashbuckling left-hander, who has been in sublime form in the ongoing five Tests versus England at home, surpassed Indian captain and his opening partner, Rohit Sharma -- who has moved down to No. 13 in the batting list.

Jaiswal has been in top form in India's current home series versus England. Rohit & Co. recently attained an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series after winning the fourth Test, in Ranchi, by five wickets. Jaiswal has been one of the star performers, being the top run-getter with 655 runs in four games. He struck his maiden double ton in the second Test, in Visakhapatnam, and went past the 200-run mark once again in the following Test in Rajkot. Apart from that, he also has two fifties (80 in the first Test in Hyderabad and 73 in Ranchi) under his belt.

Thus, Jaiswal has reaped rewards for his brilliant run, climbing three spots in the latest ICC Test rankings for batters. In the overall list, New Zealand's Kane Williamson continues to top the chart whereas Virat Kohli -- who withdrew from the first two Tests versus England before eventually pulling away completely to welcome his second child -- remains India's top batter (9th).

ICC TEST BATTING RANKINGS

1. Kane Williamson - 893 rating points

2. Steve Smith - 818 rating points

3. Joe Root - 799 rating points

4. Daryl Mitchell - 780 rating points

5. Babar Azam - 768 rating points

6. Usman Khawaja - 765 rating points

7. Dimuth Karunaratne - 750 rating points

8. Marnus Labuschagne - 746 rating points

9. Virat Kohli - 744 rating points

10. Harry Brook - 743 rating points

Other Indians in Notable Spots

12. Yashasvi Jaiswal - 727 rating points

13. Rohit Sharma - 720 rating points

14. Rishabh Pant - 699 rating points