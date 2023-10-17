NZ vs AFG Head-to-head: World Cup 2023-New Zealand vs Afghanistan pitch report, weather update, live streaming

NZ vs AFG head-to-head: After Afghanistan’s historic win against England in the last match, the team is now all set to clash with defending champions, New Zealand. The match number 16 of the tournament will take place on Wednesday (Oct 17) between New Zealand and Afghanistan. The game is slated to take place at the MA Chidambaram in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

New Zealand have dominated the proceedings so far, winning both their matches and sitting in second position, while Afghanistan have won one game from their three so far and is sixth in the rankings.

Ahead of Wednesday’s match, let’s take a look at the head-to-head record of the two teams in ODI matches:

NZ vs AFG World Cup 2023: New Zealand vs Afghanistan head-to-head stats

A total of only 2 matches have taken place between New Zealand and Afghanistan in the ODI format. New Zealand has won 2 matches while Afghanistan has won 0 matches.

Total matches played: 2

Matches won by New Zealand: 2

Matches won by Afghanistan: 0

NZ vs AFG World Cup 2023: Pitch report

MA Chidambaram Stadium offers a pitch that is going to be helpful to the batters. Pacers may enjoy some seam and swing at the start and reverse swing towards the end. Slower deliveries can be really deceptive when used properly and trouble the batters.

NZ vs AFG World Cup 2023: Weather update

Chennai is expected to remain rain-free with a peak temperature of 32°C around midday, gradually cooling down to 29°C in the evening. The evening, though, might experience a degree of humidity. The chances of dew forming towards the later phases of the match are possible.

NZ vs AFG World Cup 2023: New Zealand vs Afghanistan probable playing XI

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, DJ Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, MS Chapman, Tom Latham (C), Glenn Phillips, LH Ferguson, MJ Henry, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Ibrahim Zadran, R Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, IA Khil (wk), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq

NZ vs AFG World Cup 2023: New Zealand vs Afghanistan match details

Match: New Zealand vs Afghanistan, Match 16, World Cup 2023

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Date: Wednesday, October 17, 2:00 pm IST

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE