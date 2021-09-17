'NZ just killed Pakistan cricket': Pak cricketers express frustration as New Zealand abandon tour

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar expressed his anger over the cancellation of the Pakistan vs New Zealand limited-overs series after the Blackcaps abandoned the entire tour without playing a single match on Friday (September 17).

Taking to his official Twitter account, Akhtar wrote, "NZ just killed Pakistan cricket." It is worth mentioning that international cricket in Pakistan was suspended in the aftermath of terror attacks against the Sri Lankan side in 2009, but has slowly revived over the past two years. However, the cancellation of the NZ tour is a massive blow to blow to the South Asian country.

ALSO READ | Watch: Pakistan security forces and bomb disposal squad monitor stadium after New Zealand abandon tour

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja was also frustrated as he wrote on his Twitter account, "Crazy day it has been! Feel so sorry for the fans and our players. Walking out of the tour by taking a unilateral approach on a security threat is very frustrating. Especially when it’s not shared!! Which world is NZ living in??NZ will hear us at ICC."

Players like Mohammad Hafeez and Babar Azam also reacted to the news. "Extremely disappointed on the abrupt postponement of the series, which could have brought the smiles back for millions of Pakistan Cricket Fans. I've full trust in the capabilities and credibility of our security agencies. They are our pride and always will be! Pakistan Zindabad!" Babar wrote on Twitter.

IN PICS | New Zealand abandon Pakistan tour: 8 instances when sporting events got affected on security grounds

NZ just killed Pakistan cricket 😡😡 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 17, 2021 ×

Crazy day it has been! Feel so sorry for the fans and our players. Walking out of the tour by taking a unilateral approach on a security threat is very frustrating. Especially when it’s not shared!! Which world is NZ living in??NZ will hear us at ICC. — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) September 17, 2021 ×

Extremely disappointed on the abrupt postponement of the series, which could have brought the smiles back for millions of Pakistan Cricket Fans. I've full trust in the capabilities and credibility of our security agencies. They are our pride and always will be! Pakistan Zindabad! — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) September 17, 2021 ×

Pakistan 🇵🇰 is Safe & Proud nation. Postponing series is absolutely Sad news for whole Nation. — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) September 17, 2021 ×

New Zealand were supposed to play Pakistan on Friday in the first of three ODIs in Rawalpindi, before moving to Lahore for a five-match T20 series.

After the cancellation, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released a statement: "Earlier today, the New Zealand cricket board informed us that they had been alerted to some security alert and have unilaterally decided to postpone the series. PCB and Govt of Pakistan made fool proof security arrangements for all visiting teams."

"We have assured the NZ cricket board of the same. The Prime Minister spoke personally to the Prime Minister of New Zealand and informed her that we have one of the best Intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team."

ALSO READ | PCB releases statement after New Zealand call off Pakistan tour over security reasons

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern commented on the cancellation as she said that she supports the decision that's been made and added that player safety has to be paramount.

"When I spoke with the Prime Minister of Pakistan I conveyed our thanks for taking care of the New Zealand Cricket team," Ardern said in a statement sent to Reuters.