Nothing personal, just observation: Venkatesh Prasad on social media outburst concerning CWC, Indian cricket

Following an array of drama concerning Cricket World Cup ticketing, schedule and the host nation’s way of managing the event, fans and pundits took to social media to express their displeasure over the whole episode, with ex-Team India manager and bowler Venkatesh Prasad being the one. Known to be vocal about unsettling scenarios mostly related to Indian Cricket, Prasad took to X (previously known as Twitter) to expose the mismanagement behind hosting the marquee event.

On X, Prasad posted, writing, ‘It takes one corrupt, arrogant guy to take away the hardwork of an otherwise non-corrupt organisation and spoil the reputation of an entire organisation & the impact isn’t just micro but at a macro level. This is true in every field, be it politics, sports, journalism, corporate.’

It takes one corrupt, arrogant guy to take away the hardwork of an otherwise non-corrupt organisation and spoil the reputation of an entire organisation & the impact isn’t just micro but at a macro level. This is true in every field, be it politics,sports, journalistm, corporate. — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) September 10, 2023 ×

Although he claims he didn’t target any individual through his words and instead exposed the system, not necessarily in cricket, Prasad insisted this is his observation of how top players across sectors operate in this part of the world. When approached to clear his stance on his recent outbreak on social media, Prasad clarified, saying,

“Nothing personal, just observation,” Prasad told PTI.

When asked if his words are misinterpreted, the former bowler said,

“100 per cent. That (corrupt) I meant generally in all aspects of life. Be it airline industry, banking industry, even IPL franchises have been banned as well. Since in my other tweets, I had tweeted about tickets, it looked mixed up. My criticism for BCCI was clear about the ticketing and scheduling,” Prasad added.

Moreover, since the World Cup ticketing episode didn’t sit well with the fans, the Indian Cricket Board reissued more than 400,000 tickets in the second leg. Commenting on the same, Prasad posted on X, saying there was an unreasonable delay in the schedule in the first place and then the drama, which unfolded while booking tickets.

There is no debate and doubt on the fact that we have messed up the lead up to the World Cup. Unreasonable delay in schedule in the first place and if that wasn’t enough changing the schedule hampering 5 matches in the process, if that wasn’t enough a completely non-transparent… — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) September 9, 2023 ×

When asked if his outbursts meant pointing fingers at the BCCI since he doesn’t work with them anymore, Prasad said, “Not at all. I have, in fact, been offered positions but not ready for it.”

Opening further on it, Prasad said, “Nothing personal. Just a clear observation and many people have expressed displeasure at the way ticketing is, fans as well as friends from overseas.”

Meanwhile, per the latest reports, the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has written to the BCCI, asking them to reschedule the September 29 CWC warm-up game between Pakistan and New Zealand because of security concerns. The Indian Cricket Board has yet to reply to them.