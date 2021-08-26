'Not sufficient': Paris Saint-Germain reject Real Madrid's massive bid for Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain received a massive bid from Real Madrid for their young superstar Kylian Mbappe. The LaLiga giants had reportedly offered £137 million (€160 million), however, the French club has rejected the offer for the 22-year-old.

PSG's sporting director Leonardo told BFM and RMC Sport, saying the offer was “not sufficient”.

Leonardo also added that PSG's goal is to extend Mbappe's stay with the club and if he wants to leave the club it should be on their terms.

“Kylian Mbappé feels like leaving, this seems clear to me … Our goal is to extend and keep him. If a player wants to leave it must be under our terms. This applies not just to Kylian but to all players.”

Leonardo did not confirm the figure of €160m but said the bid was “around that”. “We consider the offer as being very far from what Kylian is worth today,” he added.

Kylian Mbappe is set to run out of contract with the club and has refused to sign to extend his stay with PSG.

Mbappe has scored 133 goals in just 174 games for the club in all competitions. He joined PSG from Monaco on an initial season-long loan in 2017 and was signed permanently for £165.7 million a year later.

According to reports, PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi will be willing to let go of Mbappe if his £171m (€200m) valuation is met.

Recently, football star Lionel Messi joined the club after ending 21-year ties with Barcelona. The 34-year-old superstar signed a two-year deal with PSG with the option of an additional year.

The move will add the Argentine, one of the best players of his generation, to an already formidable PSG attack that includes Brazil's Neymar and French World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe.