Not Salah or Mane! Lionel Messi names Real Madrid star who deserves to win the Ballon d'Or this year

Lionel Messi is one of the greatest footballers to have graced the game. Over the years, the Argentine icon has produced some breath-taking performances at the international and club level to wow millions of fans across the globe. One of the most successful footballers of all time, Messi has won the Ballon d'Or a record seven times. However, he might not be one of the favourites to win the greatest individual accolade in football this year.

Messi, who left his boyhood club FC Barcelona to sign for Paris Saint-Germain last summer, had to endure a difficult season in Paris. While goals dried up a bit for the 34-year-old, he was also booed by the PSG fans on several occasions during the season due to his average performances.

After a difficult season with PSG, Messi is certainly not among the top contenders to win the Ballon d'Or for the first time in over a decade. However, the PSG superstar has named his favourite who he thinks is a deserving candidate for the prestigious honour this year.

Mess believes Real Madrid and France striker Karim Benzema deserves to win the Ballon d'Or 2022 for his stellar run across competitions. Benzema played an instrumental role in helping Real Madrid win the La Liga and the Champions League titles this season.

While he didn't score in the Champions League final against Liverpool on Sunday (May 29), it was due to his consecutive hat-tricks in the knockout rounds against PSG and Manchester City that Madrid managed to qualify for the final. The French stalwart scored 27 goals in La Liga and 15 in the Champions League to cap off a stunning season for Real Madrid.

"There's no doubt, it's very clear that Benzema has had a spectacular year and has ended it by winning the Champions League," Messi told Argentine channel TyC Sports when asked who should win the Ballon d'Or this season.

"He was crucial from the last-16 onwards in every match and I think there's no doubt," he added.

Benzema is certainly one of the top contenders for the prestigious Ballon d'Or this year after his heroics with Real Madrid. If he manages to win the award, it will be his first-ever Ballon d'Or. However, Benzema is expected to face stern competition from the likes of Liverpool's Mohammed Salah and Sadio Mane among others.