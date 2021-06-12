'Not just helped in cricket but also helped me in life': Ruturaj Gaikwad on MS Dhoni

Ruturaj Gaikwad earned his maiden India call-up for the tour of Sri Lanka after an impressive performance in the IPL 2021. The young batsman opened for Chennai Super Kings alongside Faf Du Plessis under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.

Gaikwad revealed that he learnt a lot after sharing the dressing room with Du Plessis and Dhoni. He also explained how Captain Cool helped him calm his nerves after kicking off IPL 2020 poorly.

"I think with Mahi Bhai, obviously whatever he speaks it is always eye-catching and I had heard that he spoke about me in the post-match presentation and all, I don't talk much with him, he knows that I'm a quiet and shy guy," Gaikwad told PTI.

"When he (Dhoni) thinks I'm under the pump or pressure, he is first one to come and ask me that 'are you feeling something like that and you need not worry'," he recalled.

"Even last year there was a situation, where I started badly in IPL, so he was the one who came up first and asked me to relax and enjoy the game...it calmed my nerves a little bit and it helped me enjoy my game. There are lot of inputs he has given me throughout and they have not just helped in cricket but also helped me in life."

Gaikwad was also excited to reunite with his former India A coach Rahul Dravid.

"The opportunities would be limited but I'm just looking forward to learn from this journey as much as I can. There are experienced players in the group and obviously once again I will get a chance to reconnect with Rahul Sir," he said.

"The last India A tour happened one and half years ago, so again, there is a chance to regroup with him (Rahul Dravid) have a chat about the game, so there is lot more than just performance or scorecard."