'Not happy with his batting': Virender Sehwag on Rohit Sharma ahead of GT vs MI tie in Qualifier 2
Ahead of Qualifier 2, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag opined on Rohit Sharma's batting and said that he isn't happy with the MI skipper's approach.
The five-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI) are taking on defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2023 edition on Friday evening (May 26) in Ahmedabad. Ahead of the marquee face-off, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag opined on Rohit Sharma's batting and said that he isn't happy with MI skipper's style of approach.
'I'm not happy with his batting'
While speaking on Cricbuzz, Sehwag said, “I'm not happy with his batting. He's trying to do a lot of things. If you've already scored 30 runs in three overs, just why will you try scoring another 20 in the next over itself? If he stands there, he will keep getting loose balls. What he's doing, is, he's forcibly trying to hits fours and sixes off good deliveries. He's stepping out and getting out. If he waits, shows patience, it will reward him."
“The day he scored 57 runs, he wasn't going after the bowlers. Muralitharan says one thing, whether you're a batter or bowler, you need to have patience. So, Rohit needs to show some patience. If you're chasing 200+ score, that's a different thing. But you're batting first, give yourself time. So, I'm not really happy with his batting right now,” Sehwag further added.
Also Read: 'His form should be observed': Gavaskar not in favour of ruling out Kohli from India's T20 WC plans
Talking about Rohit, he has played some cameos and scored two half-centuries, with a total of 324 runs at 133.33, he has once again remained inconsistent. Hitman has often looked to go hard from the word go and time and again thrown his wicket after starts. In MI's must-win league stage game versus Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a bid to qualify for the playoffs, he scored a sedate 37-ball 57 but fell flat in the Eliminator versus Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), departing for 11 (10).
Rohit does not have a good record in IPL playoffs, or knockouts. Thus, he will be desperate to go big in MI's must-win game versus GT on Friday evening. The winner will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the finale on Sunday (May 28) in Ahmedabad.
