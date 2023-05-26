'Not happy with his batting': Virender Sehwag on Rohit Sharma ahead of GT vs MI tie in Qualifier 2

The five-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI) are taking on defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2023 edition on Friday evening (May 26) in Ahmedabad. Ahead of the marquee face-off, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag opined on Rohit Sharma's batting and said that he isn't happy with MI skipper's style of approach.

'I'm not happy with his batting'

While speaking on Cricbuzz, Sehwag said, “I'm not happy with his batting. He's trying to do a lot of things. If you've already scored 30 runs in three overs, just why will you try scoring another 20 in the next over itself? If he stands there, he will keep getting loose balls. What he's doing, is, he's forcibly trying to hits fours and sixes off good deliveries. He's stepping out and getting out. If he waits, shows patience, it will reward him."

