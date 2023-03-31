'Not going to India for the 2023 World Cup isn't the right move,' says former Pakistan spinner

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria said India for sure is not visiting Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup, and if the PCB feels they can conduct the tournament without India and can make revenue out of it, then they must go ahead. However, he added that PCB deciding against travelling to India for the 2023 World Cup later this year in a reciprocal response to BCCI’s take on a similar situation regarding Asia Cup isn’t the right call.

Sharing his thoughts on his YouTube channel, Kaneria said Pakistan must consider hosting the 2023 Asia Cup in Dubai instead and rethink their latest strategy of not travelling to India for the World Cup later this year. He added that Pakistan could face consequences of boycotting the grandest ICC event and that they must avoid doing that.

“India will definitely not visit Pakistan. If Pakistan think that they can conduct the tournament without India, they should go ahead. But Pakistan not going to the World Cup isn't the right move,” said Kaneria on his YouTube Channel. "If you want to play on the front foot, you have to tackle a lot of out swingers and in swingers. They might have to face some consequences, as the World Cup is an ICC event,” Kaneria added.

Following the latest ACC meeting in Dubai, a few reports emerged that PCB had shown hesitation in travelling to India for the World Cup and that they want their group-stage matches to take place in either Sri Lanka or Bangladesh. Although no official statement from the PCB is out yet.

In response, an ICC source close to the information quashed such a report saying no way the World Cup is going out of India and all matches will be played as slated.

Kaneria said the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) must clear and confirm the venue of the 2023 Asia Cup, which has been under some dark cloud due to political tensions between India and Pakistan.