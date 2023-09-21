'Not a trial for Ashwin,' says India coach Rahul Dravid before 1st ODI against Australia

Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's inclusion in the ODI squad for Australia series just ahead of the ODI World Cup got a lot of responses, mostly positive. The off-spinner was included in the squad for three-ODI series against Baggy Green after India's World Cup bound all-rounder Axar Patel got injured in the recently-concluded Asia Cup.

Speaking on the eve of first ODI against Australia, India coach Rahul Dravid, however, made it clear that the series isn't a trial for Ashwin but an opportunity.

"Someone like Ravichandran Ashwin provides experience and also contributes with the bat at No. 8. This series is no trial for Ashwin, this is just an opportunity for him in this format," Dravid told reporters in Mohali.

India skipper Rohit Sharma, after beating Sri Lanka in Asia Cup final, had said that he's spoken to Ashwin on phone about being ready to play in ODIs.

With only couple of weeks left before the ODI World Cup starts on October 5, it would be interesting to see how Ashwin maximises this chance to get into India's World Cup squad.

The Indian team will also be without some of its marquee players in the first two ODIs against Australia that include skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav as well.

The side will be led by KL Rahul in first two games, who himself made a comeback and in style at the Asia Cup 2023. The matches, while Dravid's last chance to assess India's bench strength, will be the golden opportunity for fringe players to step up and perform to their best capabilities.

As for the third ODI, India have named more or less the same squad which will play the ODI World Cup with Axar retaining his place for now. India start their campaign against Australia on October 8.

