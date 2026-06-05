/Norway Chess 2026: Praggnanandhaa outclasses World Champion D Gukesh in all-Indian battle

Indian grandmasters R Praggnanandhaa and D Gukesh have experienced contrasting campaigns at the ongoing Norway Chess 2026 tournament. After a slow start, Praggnanandhaa has made an impressive recovery and is firmly in the hunt for the title, while Gukesh has struggled for consistency and finds himself battling to avoid a bottom-place finish in Oslo. On Thursday, the two Indian stars faced off, with Praggnanandhaa producing a clinical display to defeat the world champion in just 34 moves. The setback came only few days after Gukesh celebrated his 20th birthday during the tournament’s first rest day on Jun 3.

“With Gukesh with white in the first game, I was just winning. I outplayed him and then I messed up in time trouble," Praggnanandhaa said after his win.

“I’m quite proud about this game honestly. Because this is how I usually lose to Gukesh. He does some weird, creative stuff. I end up overthinking and somehow doing something myself and losing," Praggnanandhaa said on the official Norway Chess broadcast. “I thought I managed my time well and I was also calculating well. I thought it was a good game overall," he added

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The win lifted Praggnanandhaa to second place in the standings, strengthening his chances for the title. After appeared to be struggling following successive defeats earlier in the tournament, the Indian grandmaster has turned things around with three straight victories.

“Three days back I was fighting for the last spot and now, I have a chance at fighting (for the title)," Praggnanandhaa said.