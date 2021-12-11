'No transparency at all': Virat Kohli's childhood coach 'surprised' by Ganguly's statement on ex-ODI skipper

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has said he was left surprised by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's statement on the former ODI captain's sacking. Kohli has been replaced by Rohit Sharma as the ODI captain of the Indian team ahead of the South Africa series. The decision was announced by the BCCI in a press release on Wednesday while announcing the Test squad for the South Africa tour.

Kohli had stepped down as the T20 captain of the Indian team in October this year citing workload issues. But he was keen to continue leading the team in both ODIs and Tests. However, his stint as India's ODI captain was cut shot by BCCI earlier this week.

Explaining the selectors' decision to replace Kohli as ODI skipper, BCCI president Ganguly had said the board had earlier asked the former ODI skipper to not step down as the T20I captain of the team. Ganguly said the selectors wanted a single captain in white-ball formats to avoid confusion going further which led to Kohli getting removed from captaincy.

"I haven't talked to him (Virat Kohli) yet. His phone is switched off for some reason. But as far as my opinion is concerned, he had specifically stepped down from T20 captaincy and the selectors should've straightaway asked him to step down from both the white-ball formats, or not step down at all," Kohli's childhood coach Sharma said on Khelneeti podcast as he reacted to the major development in Indian cricket.

He further stated that Ganguly's comments about the selectors asking Kohli to not step down as T20 captain came as a surprise to him and that he couldn't recall anything like that. He also blamed the BCCI for failing to maintain transparency as far as the move was concerned and also over the treatment dished out to Kohli, who enjoyed great success as ODI captain.

"I read Sourav Ganguly's comments recently that they had asked Kohli to not step down from T20I captaincy (before the World Cup). I don't recall anything like that. This statement came as a surprise to me. There are different statements circulating around,” said Sharma.

"The selection committee doesn't provide a reason behind the decision. We don't know what the management or the BCCI or the selectors want. There's no clarification, no transparency at all. It's a pity how this has happened. He has been such a successful one-day captain," he added.

Kohli led India in 95 ODI matches as captain with 65 wins and 27 losses. Kohli led the team to the final of the Champions Trophy in 2017 and the semi-final of the ICC ODI World Cup in 2019.